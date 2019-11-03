|
Joshua J. Russo "Josh"
West Allis - Passed Away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Age 23. Bad Ass son of Janel Russo and Matt Verbos (Jessica Domenget). Beloved brother of Cory Ann, Damien and Henry. Grandson of Joe and Mary Russo, Cheryl and Bob Hammel and Dick and Amy Verbos. Nephew of John, Jake, Becky, Aaron and Mark. He will be missed by copius relatives and friends.
Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday, November 8th, 4:00-7:00 PM. Service 7:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019