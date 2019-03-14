|
|
Coslett, Joshua L. Passed away suddenly on March 9, 2019 at age of 40. Proud father of Isaiah, Owen and Sophia. Loving husband of Sarah (Nee Kuehn). Beloved son of Sabrina Prinson. Brother of Ben and Ann Florczak. Grandson of Floyd and Ann Peters. Caring nephew, cousin, uncle, friend and entertainer to many. A Memorial Celebration of Josh's life will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 3 PM until time of Service at 5 PM at MARTIN LUTHER CHURCH (9235 West Bluemound Road, Milwaukee).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2019