Joshua R. Hoeft
Joshua R. Hoeft

West Allis - Family and friends mourn the passing of Joshua Ryan Hoeft born to life February 28, 1984 and taken to Heaven on July 18, 2020, age 36. He is now face to face with God who was the guiding force in his life. He is survived by his beautiful children, Joslynn and Macie Hoeft. He will be missed by his devoted mother, Cheryl (Cherie) Chaney (Gary Boisits), and will now be with his loving father, Michael James Hoeft (deceased)(Carol Hoeft),his siblings, Matthew (Liz) Hoeft, Nicholas (Jessica) Hoeft, Amanda (Jacob) Morgan, Brandon Morgan, and Lindsey Boisits, Ryan and Sarah Siebert, and his maternal grandparents Gabrielle & Dale Chaney, his nephews, nieces, and cousins and his aunts and uncles, his stepchildren, Kelsie, Kendra, & Khloie Hernandez and ex-wife, Mandi Hoeft and fiancé, Leah Lozano.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday August 1st at Weatherstone Church, 1500 S West Lane, New Berlin, WI 53146, at 9 am for memories and picture viewing. A Celebration of Life sermon with Pastor Dave at 11 AM. From there we will start Josh's memorial ride.

Smile, It's Contagious.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
