Josie Mae Anderson
Cudahy - Josie Mae Anderson, of Cudahy Wis. passed away due to complications from COVID-19 on Sunday, Apr 19th, 2020 at Cudahy Aurora St. Luke's South Shore ICU, at the age of 83 years.
Josie was born on Apr 11th, 1937 in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Anthony Joseph Bellemo and the late Leda Elizabeth (LaRocca) Bellemo.
While Josie was the maternal mother of five children, she was the mother to many grandchildren, family, friends and those to which she professed the salvation of our Heavenly father. She was a faithful and dedicated spiritual leader to the many whom she loved on and poured into during her motherly nurturing life.
Josie was a true believer in the healing power of Jesus Christ's salvation, and passionately enjoyed sharing her beliefs with the goal to profess Christ's salvation to all who were blessed to know her. Josie's true love however was spending time with her beloved husband, children, and many grandchildren, whom she was so proud of.
Josie is survived by her husband, Richard Douglas Anderson, children, Richard Joseph Anderson, Jeffrey Martin Anderson and spouse Emily Jane Anderson, Douglas Wayne Anderson and spouse Barbara Burnie, Elizabeth Carol (Anderson) Silverio and spouse Kevin Silverio, and Dwayne Lee Anderson, and grandchildren, Ricky Anderson, Josh Anderson, Amber Anderson, Logan Anderson, Jeffrey Anderson, Brittany (Anderson) Rowe, Brandon Anderson, Jessica, Jennifer Broker, Andrew Silverio, Andrea Silverio, Justin Mich, Nicholas Anderson, and the late Tyler Anderson. Furthermore, she is survived by her brothers Joseph Charles Bellemo and David Bellomo, sisters-in-law, brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life Service will be held on Wednesday Apr 29th, 2020, at 3 PM central time via a Zoom that will be sent via an email invite.
A procession to Josie's final resting place will begin at noon on Apr 30th, 2020, beginning and leaving from Church and Chapel Funeral Home at 3774 E. Underwood Ave., Cudahy, WI and ending at Forest Hill Memorial Park, 3301 E. Forest Hill Ave., Oak Creek, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020