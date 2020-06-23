Jovan Dukic
Jovan Dukic

Passed away June 19, 2020. Beloved son of Ljubomir and Danica Dukic. Brother of Mile Dukic. Further survived by kumovi, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Thursday at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral (3201 S. 51st St. Milwaukee) 11:00 AM until time of service 12:00 PM. Interment Good Hope Cemetery. Memorials to the family appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
