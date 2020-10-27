1/
Jovanka (Prpa) Arezina
Jovanka Arezina (nee Prpa)

Born to Eternal Life October 26, 2020 at age 88. Beloved wife of the late Vojin. Loving mother of Nada (Alfredo) Cabral, Tomislav (Nevenka) Arezina, and Rada (Miroslav) Milisavljevic. Proud baka of Daniela, Boban, Nina, Stefan, and David. Great-grandmother of Jovan and Luca. Sister of Marko Prpa, Zorka Kovrlija, Nikola (Zorka) Prpa, and Rade (Radojka) Prpa. Further survived by nieces, nephews, kumovi, and friends. She was a retiree of Square D Co. She was a proud member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, the Circle of Serbian Sisters, and the Chetnik Kolo Sisters. Visitation will be Thursday, October 29th, at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral (3201 S. 51st St.) at 11:00 AM until time of service 12:00 PM. Interment St. Sava Monastery Cemetery, Libertyville, IL.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral
OCT
29
Service
12:00 PM
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral
