Joy Bradley

Joy Bradley

Menomonee Falls - (Née Barnstable) Passed away peacefully on Friday November 1, 2019, surrounded by her five children.

Beloved wife of the late, James Earl Bradley. She is survived by her children: Timothy (Kathi) Bradley of Menomonee Falls, grandchildren Amanda, Megan, and Daniel; Christine (Richard) Nagengast of Boston MA, grandchildren Jessica, James (Mary) and great granddaughter Harper, Katherine (Paul); Thomas Bradley (Lisa) of San Antonio TX, grandchildren Taylor and Haile; Mathew (Mary) Bradley of Menomonee Falls, granddaughter Tory; Elizabeth (Patrick) Rupar of Bend OR, grandchildren Brooks and Kitt. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Joy was the oldest child of Louis and Shirley Barnstable.

A celebration of Joy's life, with family, will be held this summer.

If desired, Memorials and support, to the Ice Age Trail Alliance, requested.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, 2019
