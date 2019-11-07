|
|
Joy Bradley
Menomonee Falls - (Née Barnstable) Passed away peacefully on Friday November 1, 2019, surrounded by her five children.
Beloved wife of the late, James Earl Bradley. She is survived by her children: Timothy (Kathi) Bradley of Menomonee Falls, grandchildren Amanda, Megan, and Daniel; Christine (Richard) Nagengast of Boston MA, grandchildren Jessica, James (Mary) and great granddaughter Harper, Katherine (Paul); Thomas Bradley (Lisa) of San Antonio TX, grandchildren Taylor and Haile; Mathew (Mary) Bradley of Menomonee Falls, granddaughter Tory; Elizabeth (Patrick) Rupar of Bend OR, grandchildren Brooks and Kitt. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Joy was the oldest child of Louis and Shirley Barnstable.
A celebration of Joy's life, with family, will be held this summer.
If desired, Memorials and support, to the Ice Age Trail Alliance, requested.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, 2019