DesArmo Coury, Candace Joy (Nee Burr) Passed away unexpectedly in her sleep at home at the age of 67 years on February 2, 2019. Loving mom of Joel DesArmo, Bradley DesArmo and Jake Coury. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday February 8, 2019 from 10 am-11:45 am at the Congregation of the Great Spirit (1000 W. Lapham Blvd., Milwaukee) with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 pm. Interment Highland Memorial Park. Candace was a graduate of the law program at the University of Wisconsin. She served as an associate judge with the Stockbridge-Munsee tribe and was very active in the community. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Congregation of the Great Spirit appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019