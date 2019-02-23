|
Cohn, Joy L. Joy L. Cohn (nee van Minden) passed peacefully Monday, February 19th at the age of 88. Born in Chicago, Illinois she moved to Milwaukee after marrying, then finished her degree in English at Milwaukee - Downer College. Joy was actively engaged in civil society, including her dedication to public education (including early public television in Milwaukee), First Amendment issues and public lands. She was an early and fierce supporter of many women's, social justice and environmental preservation organizations. Loved to travel and she was interested in nearly any documentary. Preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Sheldon in 2018. Survived by her sister, Sally Sylvan of Northbrook Illinois, daughter Janis (Stephen Hargarten), and sons Lawrence (Jan Fajer) and Daniel (Deborah). Further survived by three grandchildren, Jordan (Josie), Leah, and Simon. The family extends many thanks to Ovation Jewish Home for the excellent care Joy received over the last year. Special thanks and enormous gratitude to her three personal caregivers, Jane, Dina and Cathy; who brought dignity to Joy's life. Donations may be made to Planned Parenthood, Southern Poverty Law Center or National Immigration Law Center.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2019