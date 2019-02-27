|
Bernard, Joyce A. (Nee Paluszka) Found peace on Feb. 25, 2019. Age 69 years. Loving wife of Claude for 49 years. Beloved mom of Clair (Michael) Ramos and the late Chad. Proud grandma of Macy and Maddie Ramos. Dear sister-in-law of Richard (Mary) Kutscheid and Judy (the late Dan) Paluszka. Further survived by her cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation for Joyce will be held Sun. March 3 at the Funeral Home from 1 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Scleroderma Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019