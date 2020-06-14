Joyce A. Easey(nee Hauenstein) Died peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Age 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Harry Sr. Loving mother of Robert (fiancée Annie Cannistra) and the late Harry Jr. Cherished grandma of Anna Easey. Dear sister of Delbert (the late Beverly), the late Harold (the late Margaret), the late Woody (the late Anna) and the late Laverne (the late Layton) Conklin. Further survived by other family members and friends.Visitation at the Funeral Home Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 4-7 PM. Private interment Woodlawn Cemetery.Due to group size limitations your patience is kindly requested. Masks are encouraged as are social distancing practices. Joyce was a lifelong resident of the southside. She was raised in Cudahy and for many years along with her husband Harry lived near the airport. She took exceptional pride in maintaining her lawn and garden.