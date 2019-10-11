|
Joyce A. Luther (nee Borgwardt)
2/2/1932 to 10/5/2019
Reunited with her beloved husband Harvey Luther, devoted and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who felt her greatest blessing was her family, and who found joy and in every aspect of her life.
Survived by her seven children and their spouses; Ruth and Mark Rick, Nancy and Mike Zabinski, Harvey and Kari Luther, Mike and Cindi Luther, Glen and Maria Luther, and Nora Allmon, Jim Luther; plus numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren great-great-grandchildren, and various other friends and relatives.
Joyce wished to thank the staff at the Polonaise at Wilson Commons and the staff at Synergy Home Care for all the friendship, fun, laughs, and wonderful care she received. Joyce always said she felt "like she was a queen" living in such a wonderful place and being treated so kindly. She was also very thankful to Hometown Hospice for the excellent care and comfort they gave in her final days.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the .
Joyce chose to donate her body to science, and did not wish to have a funeral service. Her hope was that friends and family will celebrate her life rather than mourn her passing.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019