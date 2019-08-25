|
|
Wedward, Joyce A. (Nee Rouiller) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tues. Aug. 20, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Gene Wedward. Loving mother of Lori (Gerald) Kender, Alisa Noack and Dale Wedward. Proud grandmother of Audra Noack, Andy (Celena) Noack, Theresa Neumann, Stephanie Kelley, Thomas Brzykcy and Ashley Noack. Dear sister of Dorothy Welke and Judith Showers. Preceded in death by her fiance Arno Ledebuhr. Also survived by 7 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A Remembrance Service will be held at 6:00 PM on Wed. Aug. 28, 2019 at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave, Cedarburg, WI 53012. The family will greet relatives and friends on Wed. from 4-6:00 PM and at a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Team Rubicon are appreciated. Special thanks to the Hospice Care Team at Aurora-Grafton for their compassionate care. EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME Michael Schramka Assoc. eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019