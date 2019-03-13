Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Joyce A. Wilson Notice
Wilson, Joyce A. (Nee Czerwan) Born to Eternal Life March 10, 2019 at the age of 82. Loving wife of the late Marvin W. Wilson for 62 years. Mother of Michael (Christa), Peter (Petra), Mark (Holly) Wilson, and Debbie (the late Randy) Buth. Proud grandma of 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Melvin (Nancy) and the late Armond (Joyce) Czerwan. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, March 16th, 11 AM to 1 PM, Jordan Ev. Lutheran Church, 1642 S. 77th Street, West Allis. Service at 1 PM. Interment at Highland Memorial Park. Memorials to the church.


Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
