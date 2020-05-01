Joyce B. White
Joyce B. White

Milwaukee - Entered into Eternal Life on April 24, 2020. Survived by her husband James C. White and a host of other relatives and friends. Private Services will be held. LEON L. WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOME 2157 N. 12th St. (414) 374-1812




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
