Benson, Joyce (Nee Denessen) Passed away peacefully on February 7, 2019 at the age of 91. Joyce is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years Daniel; her children and their spouses Sally (Randall) Oloizia, Susan Benson, Daniel (Stacie) Benson, and Christine Benson; grandchildren Brian (Dominic Lindeque) Oloizia, Jeffrey Oloizia, Edward Benson, and Caroline Benson; and great-grandchildren Gavin and Mika Oloizia. Joyce was born in Milwaukee and attended Milwaukee State Teachers College, where she majored in art. There she met Dan. After their marriage, they settled in Wauwatosa, where Joyce enjoyed her bridge clubs, Wauwatosa faculty wives, and her sorority and high school alumni gatherings. Joyce was a fun-loving mom, the ultimate hostess, and an accomplished artist. She also enjoyed a career as a private investigator for a local security company. Joyce and Dan spent their retirement years traveling the world, golfing and socializing at their winter condo in Fort Myers, Florida and attending their grandkids' various activities. The Benson family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to Joyce's caregivers from Rent-A-Daughter who supported her in her final years. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 14 from 9-11 AM with a funeral mass to follow at Saint John Vianney's Catholic Church, 1755 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to Library Memory Project: librarymemoryproject.org
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 10, 2019