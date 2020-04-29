|
Joyce C. Duhart
Age 89 yrs. April 27, 2020. Beloved mother of Cheryl (Charles A.) Harvey. Loving sister of Thomas A. Horton, Jr., Grandmother of Charles W.R. Esq. (Dr. LeOndra) Harvey, of Sacramento, CA and Carolyn(Jason)Johnson of Matthews, NC. Great-Grandmother of Edison Harvey, Grant Johnson, Lincoln Harvey and Olivia Johnson. She is also survived by her Church Family, Calvary Baptist Church, a host of nephews, nieces and other loving relatives and friends. In Lieu of flowers please send all donations to the 1555 N. Rivercenter Dr. #211 Milwaukee, WI 53212. Final resting place will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park.Visitation will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 from 12:30PM until 2:30PM at:
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020