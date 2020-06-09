Joyce Carol Angeli
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Carol Angeli

Wauwatosa - (née Baumann) Born March 18, 1929, she went home to meet her Lord and Savior on June 7, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Rudy Angeli, parents Herbert and Agnes Baumann, and brothers Paul and Herbert Baumann. Survived by sister Sharon Ehlert and brother Dan Baumann. Also survived by sons Robert (Evelyn) Lutter and Gregory (Jane) Lutter and daughter Lori (James) Flynn; grandchildren Jay (Trish) Lutter, Josh (Marina) Lutter, Aaron (Carrie) Lutter, Ben (Dawn) Lutter, and Jennifer Flynn; and seven great-grandchildren (with two on the way). Further survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends, and her family of friends at Harwood Place.

Joyce was a member of Elm Grove Lutheran Church. She loved her family first and foremost, with whom she shared her faith. She loved to travel and was an avid reader. Private family interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Memorials, if desired, to Harwood Place, 8220 Harwood Place, Wauwatosa, WI, 53213.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved