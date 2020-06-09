Joyce Carol AngeliWauwatosa - (née Baumann) Born March 18, 1929, she went home to meet her Lord and Savior on June 7, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Rudy Angeli, parents Herbert and Agnes Baumann, and brothers Paul and Herbert Baumann. Survived by sister Sharon Ehlert and brother Dan Baumann. Also survived by sons Robert (Evelyn) Lutter and Gregory (Jane) Lutter and daughter Lori (James) Flynn; grandchildren Jay (Trish) Lutter, Josh (Marina) Lutter, Aaron (Carrie) Lutter, Ben (Dawn) Lutter, and Jennifer Flynn; and seven great-grandchildren (with two on the way). Further survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends, and her family of friends at Harwood Place.Joyce was a member of Elm Grove Lutheran Church. She loved her family first and foremost, with whom she shared her faith. She loved to travel and was an avid reader. Private family interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Memorials, if desired, to Harwood Place, 8220 Harwood Place, Wauwatosa, WI, 53213.