Joyce Carolyn Borkoski
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Carolyn Borkoski, age 74, of Oconomowoc, passed away Sunday, May 10th at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, with her husband by her side. She was born April 26, 1946 in Garden City, Kansas to Edwin and Ernestine Shay.

Joyce was Controller at Westmore Country Club in Brookfield for 36 years. She was a member of the Pine Cone Campers Club, as well as the ladies' campers club. She was also a successful member of her investment club.

She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Jerome W. Borkoski; her son, Brett Koch; 7 grandchildren, Ashley Koch, Sydney Koch, Zachary Koch, David Radloff, Stephanie Baker, Jacob Radloff, and Samantha Radloff; 6 great-grandchildren, Tobias, Avery, Katherine, Vienna, Grayson, and Micah; as well as her cousins, Curtis Henieg and La Chelle Shay; niece, Kneka Northener; and brother-in-law, Mike Borkoski, and sister-in-law, Laura Jost. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Mike Shay; her uncle, Don; and aunt, Helen.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be held at Glenview Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Ixonia on Saturday, May 30th at 11 am. Leave a message for Joyce's family on our website: pagenkopf.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 11 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Burial
11:00 AM
Glenview Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
1165 East Summit Avenue
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4457
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved