Joyce Carolyn Borkoski, age 74, of Oconomowoc, passed away Sunday, May 10th at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, with her husband by her side. She was born April 26, 1946 in Garden City, Kansas to Edwin and Ernestine Shay.
Joyce was Controller at Westmore Country Club in Brookfield for 36 years. She was a member of the Pine Cone Campers Club, as well as the ladies' campers club. She was also a successful member of her investment club.
She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Jerome W. Borkoski; her son, Brett Koch; 7 grandchildren, Ashley Koch, Sydney Koch, Zachary Koch, David Radloff, Stephanie Baker, Jacob Radloff, and Samantha Radloff; 6 great-grandchildren, Tobias, Avery, Katherine, Vienna, Grayson, and Micah; as well as her cousins, Curtis Henieg and La Chelle Shay; niece, Kneka Northener; and brother-in-law, Mike Borkoski, and sister-in-law, Laura Jost. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Mike Shay; her uncle, Don; and aunt, Helen.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be held at Glenview Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Ixonia on Saturday, May 30th at 11 am. Leave a message for Joyce's family on our website: pagenkopf.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 11 to May 17, 2020.