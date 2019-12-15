|
|
Joyce D. Muecke
Greenfield - (nee Osten) Passed to Eternal Life Saturday, December 7, 2019, age 83 years. Preceded in death by the love of her life Robert Muecke and her parents Clarence Edward and Adell Amanda (nee Huebschen) Osten. Loving mother of Dr. Maureen (Mr. Michel Wilty), Mark (Maria) and Michael (Kathleen Walczak) Muecke. Dear grandmother of Jocelyn (Michael) Sheerin, Kaila Muecke, Joseph and Zachary Conowal and Alex Heacock. Great-grandmother of Adell Sheerin. Sister of Clarence (Nancy) Osten and the late Sally Hapka. Special companion of fury friends Gina, Dolce, Coco, Morgus and Girl. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends all of whom loved her dearly and will never forget her tenacity, wit, beauty, charm, grace and undying love and caring for them. Joyce was a dedicated mother foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She was a devoted Christian. Joyce was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church since 1960, member of the Board of Finance, and she was in charge of Birthday Bags for the homebound. Joyce loved good German food, polka music, dancing, playing golf, playing sheepshead and had a wonderful smile that could light up a room. She had an impeccable work ethic and was still pounding the pavement selling real estate at 83. Joyce was a licensed Real Estate Broker affiliated with RE/MAX Realty 100 since 1980. Prior to joining RE/MAX, she worked successfully at a company called Castle's Unlimited where she held a management position there for a period of time. Joyce completed the GRI and CRS courses and requirements receiving their designations. She was a successfully consistent sales executive who truly cared about her clients, many in multiple transactions, for many years. She was a proud member of the RE/MAX Executive and President's Club. Joyce will be dearly missed by her fellow realtors in the RE/MAX Realty 100 Greenfield office. Visitation Friday, December 20, 2019 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4-6PM and Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (7821 W. Lincoln Ave.) 9AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 15, 2019