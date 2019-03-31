Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Ehrhardt, Joyce E Joyce passed peacefully at the age of 88 years on January 1 st, 2019 at Azura Memory Care in Oak Creek. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday April 6th at Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist Church 1529 Wauwatosa Ave, Wauwatosa WI. The family will greet friends from 10:30 to 11:30 with service at 11:30. Lunch compliments of her PEO sisters will follow. Memorial donations can be made to Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist Church or a .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019
