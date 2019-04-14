Services
Joyce E. Gatton

Gatton, Joyce E. (Nee Matchie) Age 91, entered into the Peace of our Lord on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Manor Park Nursing Home after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Beloved wife of the late Gerald. Dearest Mother of the late Terry (Marie), Cheri (Quentin) Strong of Lily, Gary (Linda) of West Allis, Mark (Amy) of Crandon and Rodney (Kate) of Antigo. Dear sister of Yvonne Jensen, the late Robert Matchie and the late Eilene (Howard) Schroeder. Loving grandmother of Amanda, Mathew (Katy), Mark, Amber, Tony (Carolyn), Nick (Andrea), Holly, Abby and Kyle and great-grandmother of Eric, Grace and Evelyn. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Clara (Nee Keeler) Matchie. Joyce was born in Pelican Lake, Wisconsin on March 17, 1928. We would like to thank the Vitas Hospice Team and the Manor Park staff for the care they provided to not only Joyce, but to our family as well. Visitation and Services for Joyce will be at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Monday at 5 PM with visitation from 3 PM until time of Mass. Graveside service 11 AM Tuesday at the Enterprise Cemetery in Pelican Lake, where she will be laid to rest alongside her Husband, Gerald. In lieu of flowers, her family would like contributions directed to the
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
