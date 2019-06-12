|
|
Hafemann, Joyce E. (Nee Friebel) Called home to the Lord, surrounded by her family on Sunday, June 9th, 2019 at the age of 81 years. Beloved wife of Herbert for almost 58 years. Dear mother of Cheryl (Chuck) Baker, Cynthia Wolf and Craig (Sue) Hafemann. Loving grandmother of Helen (Jake) Pratt, Ken and Kathryn Wolf, Elizabeth, Emily and Abigail Hafemann. Great-grandmother of Aries and Liam. Sister of Judy (George) Gross. Sister-in-law of Bill (Geneva) Hafemann. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17th, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME from 3:30PM until the time of service at 6:30PM. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery. Joyce thoroughly enjoyed serving with her time and talents at Martin Luther High School Guild, and at Rollaero Skate Center for many years. If so desired memorials to Martin Luther High School, St. Paul's Lutheran Church West Allis, WI. or to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from June 12 to June 16, 2019