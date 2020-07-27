Joyce E. Siewert
(nee Mueller) Also known as "Jessie" which was her pen name, went home to the Lord on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Age 78.
Dear mother of Lynn Mitmoen. Grandma of Sharon (Bob) Grazier, Deanna (James) Hawlish, and Mark Mitmoen. Will also be missed by great-grandchildren, other family, and friends.
Preceded in death by husband, Lloyd Siewert and parents, Walter and Ruth Mueller and brother Gene Mueller.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 10 to 11 AM. Service 11 AM. Interment Graceland Cemetery to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Macular Degeneration Research
, Mothers Against Drunk Drivers (MAAD), or Shriners Hospitals for Children
.