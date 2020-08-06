Joyce Edith Behnke(McIlree), 94, died Aug. 4 at her home in South Milwaukee surrounded by her family.She was born Oct. 13, 1925, in Palmyra, Wisconsin, the daughter of Dr. Joseph R. and Hermine (Nelson) McIlree. After attending elementary and high school in Palmyra, a town she supported all her life, Joyce studied at Milton College, where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in music education and was a member of the Sigma Phi Zeta Sorority. She married Melroy E. Behnke on Nov. 16, 1946.Joyce taught vocal music education for 38 years in several Wisconsin school districts, finishing her last 20 years in the Oak Creek School District. Christmas concert sing-alongs and annual music-dance-art "Spring Fling" performances highlighted her spirit of collaboration with her students and colleagues. She served as pianist and organist for 82 years in various churches, starting at age 12 until her death.When she wasn't teaching, Joyce still very busy. She vacationed and camped in Door County since childhood with her family and treasured friends, and journeyed on family travels throughout all 50 states and six continents. Throughout her life, she was an enthusiastic participant in community activities, starting with 4-H and dance band in Palmyra and moving on to various recreation department and education extension programs, including such things as rosemaling, sewing, picture framing and more. She also enjoyed repertory theatre productions in Madison and Milwaukee and chaperoned many school field trips.An avid gardener, Joyce marveled at flowers and plants during travel all over the world, as well as what she raised at home and in her classroom. She loved to knit and bake and decorated her family homes with her own "Joyce" flair, welcoming both family and friends. Joyce enjoyed conversing with everyone and welcomed many family members and friends to her home.Joyce loved watching Mel play ball, and they enjoyed watching the Brewers, Badgers, Bucks and Packers together. While she experienced the challenges of memory loss in the last few years, Joyce had ongoing, endless and compassionate care from "her Mel."She is survived by her beloved husband, Melroy; her daughters, Antoinette Thompson of Milwaukee and Jacqlynn Behnke of South Milwaukee and Fish Creek; grandson Christopher (Diane) Thompson of Rosholt, great grandson Alex; her brother Joseph (Carol) McIlree and 15 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law Roger and Millie McIlree, and by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Herb and Doris Behnke.Visitation is on Sunday August 9th from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at Molthen Bell in South Milwaukee, with funeral services following. Appropriate social distancing and masks will be implemented at all activities.