Or Copy this URL to Share

Joyce Elaine Michalek



Milwaukee - Joyce Elaine Michalek (Fricker), 91, of Milwaukee, WI, currently of Cary, IL, passed peacefully in her sleep September 3, 2020. Born on June 3, 1929, in Kenosha, WI, she married Harry Edward Michalek on April 22, 1950, in Milwaukee.



Survivors include children, Ricky Michalek, Randy (Zendy) Michalek, Sue (Gene) Buth; grandchildren, Eric (Amber), Shawn (Patte), Jill (Corey); great grandchildren, Zoiee, Zander, Bode, Derek; and sister, Be Powelski.



Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; sisters, Lorraine Baumann, Eileen Bunce; and brothers, Edward Fricker and Kenneth Fricker.



She enjoyed serving on the Board of the Milwaukee Retired Police Association, cooking, bowling, gardening, playing cards, family and friends.



GOOD-BYE MOM



Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store