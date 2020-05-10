Joyce Elaine Wilkinson
(Nee Bilbrey) Age 73, of Milwaukee, WI, entered into eternal life on May 2nd, 2020. Joyce is survived by her loving husband, James, her children Bob, Julie, Jimmy and Tony, along with their spouses, her beloved sister Debbie (Russell), nieces, nephews, grandchildren and many other cherished family and friends. Private services were held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 10, 2020.