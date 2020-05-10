Joyce Elaine Wilkinson
Joyce Elaine Wilkinson

(Nee Bilbrey) Age 73, of Milwaukee, WI, entered into eternal life on May 2nd, 2020. Joyce is survived by her loving husband, James, her children Bob, Julie, Jimmy and Tony, along with their spouses, her beloved sister Debbie (Russell), nieces, nephews, grandchildren and many other cherished family and friends. Private services were held.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
YOu will be missed. It was to soon. Til we meet again
Rebecca wilkinson
Friend
