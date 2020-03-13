|
Joyce H. Johnson
Greenfield - Born to Eternal Life on March 11, 2020. She was born July 2, 1944 to the late Laurence and Cecelia (nee Joyce) Johnson. She is survived by the love of her life Adrian Miklas. Cherished sister of Patricia (Walter) Schearer. Beloved aunt of Walter, Laura, Debra, Tricia and Eric. She is further survived by many great nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Joyce retired after a long career in banking and went on to pursue other interests.
She loved quilting and knitting for others. Joyce was as creative and generous as she was thoughtful. Her beautiful spirit will be missed by her family and friends including her Friday morning group.
Visitation will be held at the Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home Greenridge Chapel on Tuesday, March 17th from 5-7 PM. A Vigil service will be held at 7 PM. Additional visitation will take place on Wednesday at St. Charles Borromeo (3100 W. Parnell Ave Milwaukee, WI) from 9:30-10:45 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Entombment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Clement Manor for the compassionate care they provided to Joyce.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020