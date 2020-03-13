Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
View Map
Vigil
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Charles Borromeo
3100 W. Parnell Ave
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo
3100 W. Parnell Ave
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce H. Johnson


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce H. Johnson Notice
Joyce H. Johnson

Greenfield - Born to Eternal Life on March 11, 2020. She was born July 2, 1944 to the late Laurence and Cecelia (nee Joyce) Johnson. She is survived by the love of her life Adrian Miklas. Cherished sister of Patricia (Walter) Schearer. Beloved aunt of Walter, Laura, Debra, Tricia and Eric. She is further survived by many great nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Joyce retired after a long career in banking and went on to pursue other interests.

She loved quilting and knitting for others. Joyce was as creative and generous as she was thoughtful. Her beautiful spirit will be missed by her family and friends including her Friday morning group.

Visitation will be held at the Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home Greenridge Chapel on Tuesday, March 17th from 5-7 PM. A Vigil service will be held at 7 PM. Additional visitation will take place on Wednesday at St. Charles Borromeo (3100 W. Parnell Ave Milwaukee, WI) from 9:30-10:45 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Entombment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Clement Manor for the compassionate care they provided to Joyce.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
Download Now
jsonline