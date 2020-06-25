Joyce H. Miles
Muskego - (Nee Ruehle) Age 88. Went home to heaven to be with Don on June 18, 2020. Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home on Friday, July 17th from 11 AM to 12 Noon followed by procession to Emanuel Cemetery for additional visitation from 12:30 to 1 PM followed by a graveside service. For full notice see funeral home website.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.