Joyce Helen Henry
1937 - 2020
Joyce Helen Henry

Age 83, passed away peacefully at Edenbrook Lakeside in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 5, 2020. Born on April 16, 1937 to William and Anna (Winterhalter) Dettmer. She was a graduate of Washington High School. On December 2, 1956 she married the love of her life, Wayne Henry. Joyce worked for Kearney and Trecker before leaving to pursue her life's mission. In 1985 Joyce founded The Open Gate, Milwaukee's first non-profit transitional living facility for the homeless. Through The Open Gate, Joyce helped thousands of people achieve a meaningful and self-sustaining life. Joyce once said, "I've never viewed this as a job, it's a ministry. I'm doing this because I believe in humanity."

She is preceded into death by her husband Wayne, son James, and daughters Jeanette and Joanne. She is survived by her sister Patricia (Jan) Pinnow; her children Jeff (Jan) Henry, Jacqueline (David) Vogt, and Jennifer Henry; her grandchildren Alex and Tonya Peters, Steve and John Vogt, Michael and Justice Ross, and Bryanna Henry; her great-grandchildren Aiden, Jeremiah, and Jessie along with many other nieces and nephews.

Family, friends, and others whose lives have been touched by Joyce are invited to SCHAFF FUNERAL HOME - 5920 W Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee from 1:00pm-3:00pm on Sunday, July 12th, 2020 for a visitation, with a private memorial service to follow. Everyone is welcome at visitation, but we are limiting the number of people at any given time. Please keep social distancing protocol in mind and masks are encouraged. Joyce was a dedicated door minister at St. Bens for many years - if desired, friends may make contributions to St. Benedict the Moor Parish at stbensparishmilwaukee.org in Joyce's honor, or bring items to be donated to the homeless.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
