Joyce Hryniewicki
Greendale - (nee Nowicki) May 23, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Hyrniewicki. Beloved mother of Shari (William) Butler, Judith Hryniewicki, and loving grandmother of Tessa Hyrniewicki. Dear sister of John Nowicki, David Marshall, and the late Edward Nowicki. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Services will be live streamed on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11:30. See pkfuneralhomes.com for details.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2020.