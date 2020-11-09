Joyce I. Ramstack
(nee Raasch) Age 93, left us to sing with the angels on November 7, 2020, and was reunited with her beloved husband, Eugene. She is survived by her children: Holly Morris (Jeff), Roger Ramstack, Shelly Hommel (Jeff) and her adored grandchildren: Brendan and Brian Morris, Sarah Ramstack, and Ryan and Eric Hommel and many relatives and friends.
Music, family and friends were her life. Joyce graduated from Milwaukee Downer College and taught music in elementary schools. She was a soloist with the church choir, sang in bandshells in the Milwaukee Parks and was a member of the Milwaukee Choristers.
Joyce was married for 50 years to Gene. She loved to travel with family and friends. In retirement, Gene and Joyce lived their dream to spend their time together in Sarasota, FL and at their Druid Lake home.
Joyce and Gene filled their life with friends from all walks of their lives — The Downer Girls, The Church Girls, Card Club, Crazy Couples Club, Dancing groups, etc. They made friends easily and treasured those friendships.
Private interment will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Shorewood Orchestra Boosters, online donations at www.shorewoodorchestra.org
or mail checks to Shorewood Orchestra Boosters c/o Karen Frink, 1701 E. Capitol Dr. Shorewood, WI 53211 or the American Red Cross at www.redcross.org
