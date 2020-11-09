1/1
Joyce I. Ramstack
1927 - 2020
Joyce I. Ramstack

(nee Raasch) Age 93, left us to sing with the angels on November 7, 2020, and was reunited with her beloved husband, Eugene. She is survived by her children: Holly Morris (Jeff), Roger Ramstack, Shelly Hommel (Jeff) and her adored grandchildren: Brendan and Brian Morris, Sarah Ramstack, and Ryan and Eric Hommel and many relatives and friends.

Music, family and friends were her life. Joyce graduated from Milwaukee Downer College and taught music in elementary schools. She was a soloist with the church choir, sang in bandshells in the Milwaukee Parks and was a member of the Milwaukee Choristers.

Joyce was married for 50 years to Gene. She loved to travel with family and friends. In retirement, Gene and Joyce lived their dream to spend their time together in Sarasota, FL and at their Druid Lake home.

Joyce and Gene filled their life with friends from all walks of their lives — The Downer Girls, The Church Girls, Card Club, Crazy Couples Club, Dancing groups, etc. They made friends easily and treasured those friendships.

Private interment will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Shorewood Orchestra Boosters, online donations at www.shorewoodorchestra.org or mail checks to Shorewood Orchestra Boosters c/o Karen Frink, 1701 E. Capitol Dr. Shorewood, WI 53211 or the American Red Cross at www.redcross.org

For full notice please see www.feerickfuneralhome.com






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood

3 entries
November 9, 2020
We remember Joyce as a gracious host on Druid Lake, always ready with a smile. She welcomed legions into her home through those many summers. If there was a Brewers' Game on, she was glued to that TV. She was a lovely person who so adored her family. She passed along many wonderful traits that will live on. We're so fortunate to have known her.
Sue & Tim Kelley
Friend
November 9, 2020
We are grateful for having known Joyce and being part of her life in the last 20+ years; Packer games, Lake house, parties or just sipping cocktails on the deck looking at the lake. May your family know deeply, how much we love her and grieve with you. Morris, Hommel and Ramstack families, we pray you are surrounded and comforted by so much love, that you feel it like a hug, now and every time you think of your mom and your grandma. Love always, John, Julie, Michael and Jack.
Julie Thauer-Andritsch
Friend
November 9, 2020
Our sympathy to the entire family, lots of fond memories. Lloyd and Lori Schmidt
Lori Schmidt
Friend
