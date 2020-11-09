We are grateful for having known Joyce and being part of her life in the last 20+ years; Packer games, Lake house, parties or just sipping cocktails on the deck looking at the lake. May your family know deeply, how much we love her and grieve with you. Morris, Hommel and Ramstack families, we pray you are surrounded and comforted by so much love, that you feel it like a hug, now and every time you think of your mom and your grandma. Love always, John, Julie, Michael and Jack.

Julie Thauer-Andritsch

Friend