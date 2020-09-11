1/
Joyce K. Scott
Joyce K. Scott

Cudahy - (Née Woolridge). Found peace on Friday, September 11, 2020, at the age of 65 years. Beloved wife of Randy Scott for almost 30 years. Loving mother of Jeff (Nicole "Coco") and Jason (Amy) LaFratta. Cherished grandma of Alexis, Jacob, Jamison, Tessa, Kayley and Natalie. Great-grandma of Kaiden, Jase, Wesson and Nova. Joyce is loved and survived by other family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17, from 10:00 AM to 11:45 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., (Hwy J & JJ, about 4 blocks south of 1-94 from Hwy J), Waukesha. Funeral service to follow at 12:00 PM. Interment Prairie Home Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:45 AM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
SEP
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
