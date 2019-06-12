Services
Joyce L. Anderson

Joyce L. Anderson Notice
Anderson, Joyce L. (Nee Roxbury) Longtime resident of Menomonee Falls. Passed away peacefully on Saturday June 8, 2019, at the age of 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Dale for 52 years. Loving mother of Steven (Nancy) Anderson and Lori (Wayne) Gerber. Dear grandmother of Raymond Edwards (Emily), Angie (Steve) VandenHeuvel, Shane (Julie) Anderson and Cassandra Gerber. Further survived by 11 great-grandchildren other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday June 18th at the LUTHERAN CHURCH OF THE PRINCE OF PEACE, W156 N7149 Pilgrim Rd., Menomonee Falls from 2:00 PM until time of the Memorial Service at 4:00 PM Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lutheran Church of the Prince of Peace Church. Joyce and her husband Dale were one of the founding members of her church.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019
