Joyce L. EwertMuskego - (Nee Weber) Lost her battle with liver cancer on November 27, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Ewert. Loving mom of Sandra (the late Jack) Hamilton, Darlene (the late Dave) Chojnacki, Joyce (Dan) Zurawski, Sherry (Dave) VanEngen, Mark Ewert, Denise (Jim) Lengyl, Peter (Gina) Ewert, Paul (Michelle) Ewert and the late Vicky (the late Lyle) Quick. Dear sister of Margaret Cinatel. Sister in law of Gerry Weber, Further survived by 28 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS MISSION HILLS CHAPEL (8910 W. Drexel Ave. Franklin) on Friday December 4, 2020 from 5-8 PM. Family and friends please meet at ST. STEPHEN CATHOLIC CHURCH (1441 W. Oakwood Rd. Oak Creek) on Saturday December 5, 2020 for the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.