Garcia, Joyce L. Passed away May 14, 2019 at the age of 70 years. Loving mom of Juan Garcia (Joe Robert). Best friend and loving companion of Darlene Gaspie for 38 years. Dear daughter of Donna and the late David Bessy. Sister of Bambi (Jim) Birenbaum, Dana, John (Lori) Bessy, and Robin (Charlie). Further survived by other family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday May 21, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Tuesday 4:00 pm until time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials to Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse WBCS appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019