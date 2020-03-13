|
Joyce L. Kasten
Milwaukee - Entered God's loving arms on March 12, 2020 at age 75. Beloved mother of Duane C. (Melanie) Dechert of Pardeeville, WI. Dear grandmother of Kylie Ann and Austin James Dechert. Fond sister of Charles (Darlene) Sanders of New Mexico. Longtime friend of Marilyn Murph. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Thurs. March 19, 2020, from 9:30am until the time of services at 11:30am, all at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Flowers, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield. Interment to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020