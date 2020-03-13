Services
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 466-2134
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Flowers
13235 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:30 AM
Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Flowers
13235 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Kasten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce L. Kasten

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce L. Kasten Notice
Joyce L. Kasten

Milwaukee - Entered God's loving arms on March 12, 2020 at age 75. Beloved mother of Duane C. (Melanie) Dechert of Pardeeville, WI. Dear grandmother of Kylie Ann and Austin James Dechert. Fond sister of Charles (Darlene) Sanders of New Mexico. Longtime friend of Marilyn Murph. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Thurs. March 19, 2020, from 9:30am until the time of services at 11:30am, all at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Flowers, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield. Interment to follow.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline