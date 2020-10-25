1/
Joyce L. Zeinert
Joyce L. Zeinert

(Nee Heiden) October 22, 2020 age 90. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Dear mother of Thomas (Marjan) and Robert Zeinert. Sister of Joyan (the late Russell) Pagel and the late Dalores (the late Harold) Pritzkow. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Saturday, October 31 at the HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 9:30 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park.

Joyce was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Port Washington. Memorials to the church are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Harder Funeral Home
OCT
31
Service
11:00 AM
Harder Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
