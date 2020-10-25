Joyce L. Zeinert(Nee Heiden) October 22, 2020 age 90. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Dear mother of Thomas (Marjan) and Robert Zeinert. Sister of Joyan (the late Russell) Pagel and the late Dalores (the late Harold) Pritzkow. Also survived by other relatives and friends.Visitation Saturday, October 31 at the HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 9:30 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park.Joyce was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Port Washington. Memorials to the church are appreciated.