Cappaert, Joyce M. (Nee McCarthy) Found peace on March 30, 2019. Age 88 years. Loving wife of the late Bernard. Loving mom of William (Sandra), Janet (William) Ewert, Thomas, and Daniel (Anna-Lee). Loving grandma of Bryan, Stacy, Amy Piergies (Josh), Daniel Ewert, Michael, Malissa (Gabe) LaChance, Joshua, Haley, Daniel, and Elijah and great-grandma of Jake, Ian, Cole, George, and Turner. Dear sister of Lorraine Oaldon, Jim McCarthy, and Lenore Vietzke. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Bill, Jack, Chuck, and Roger McCarthy and her sisters, Dorothy Koschka and Marlene McCarthy. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation for Joyce will be held Fri. April 5 at the Funeral Home from 4 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 7 PM. Entombment will be Sat. April 6 at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield at 11 AM (Please meet in the Red Parking Area).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019