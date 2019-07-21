Services
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
4900 W. Bradley Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-5330
Joyce Clausing
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:45 PM
ABIDING SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH
5214 W. Luebbe Lane
Milwaukee, WI
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
ABIDING SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH
5214 W. Luebbe Lane
Milwaukee, WI
Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
East Delavan Union Cemetery
Joyce M. Clausing


1940 - 2019
Joyce M. Clausing Notice
Clausing, Joyce M. (Nee Johnson) Born to Eternal Life on Monday, July 15, 2019, age 79 years. Preceded in death by her loving husband Ronald. Survived by her dear children Michelle (fiance Dan Mathieu), Julie Ann (Nick) Simonet, and Nolana (Nathan). Grandmother of Charlie, Saige, Keeley, Cheyenne, and Jenevia. Sister of Jayne Braswell and Karen Julson. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at ABIDING SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH (5214 W. Luebbe Lane, Milwaukee WI 53223) on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 4pm - 6:45pm with services at 7:00pm. We will meet at East Delavan Union Cemetery at 11:00am on Friday July 26, 2019 for Burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the family. Special thanks to Symphony of Glendale for their loving care of Joyce. Go to zwaskafuneral.com for more information.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019
