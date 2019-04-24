Services
Holly and Sons Funeral Home
526 South Main Street
Waupaca, WI 54981
(715) 258-4020
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holly and Sons Funeral Home
526 South Main Street
Waupaca, WI 54981
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Holly and Sons Funeral Home
526 South Main Street
Waupaca, WI 54981
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:30 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce M. Holmes

Notice Condolences Flowers

Joyce M. Holmes Notice
Holmes, Joyce M. age 86, of King, WI, passed away on Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at Wisconsin Veterans Home-MacArthur Hall. She was born in Shawano County, on October 23, 1932, a daughter of the late Joseph and Amanda (Salzman) Stickney. She married Charles Holmes Sr. on May 13, 1956 in Milwaukee. He preceded her in death on July 1, 2004. Survivors include her Children: Larry (Barb) Holmes, Waupaca, WI; LeRoy (Renee) Holmes, Arizona; Joyce (Lester) Lambrecht, Wautoma, WI; Mary (Dan) Gonzalez, Port Washington, WI; Hazel Perez, Milwaukee, WI; Cindy (Dale) Prentice, Stevens Point, WI; Edward (Judy) Holmes, Ontario, WI; Richard Holmes, Rhinelander, WI; Grandchildren: 33; Great Grandchildren: 27; Sister-in-law: Delores Stickney. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband - Charles Holmes Sr., two sons - Charles Jr. and Leland, son-in-law - Isael Perez, four sisters - Leona Ashenbrenner, Mildred Stickney, Rose Fuhrmann and Janice Spurgeon, six brothers - Earl, Louis, Clarence, LaVern, Eliger and Rueben. Funeral Services will be held at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca at 7 PM on Monday, April 29th, 2019, with Chaplain Wayne Schwanke, officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, from 4 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home. A service will also be held on Tuesday at 2:30 PM at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes in Brookfield with a visitation at the chapel on Tuesday, from 1:30 PM until the time of the service. Burial will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Wisconsin Veterans Home Recreational Department at King. The family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King for their kind and genuine love, care and support for (Gma, Mom, Joyce) the past years. Holly Funeral Home Waupaca, WI www.hollyfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now