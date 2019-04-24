|
Holmes, Joyce M. age 86, of King, WI, passed away on Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at Wisconsin Veterans Home-MacArthur Hall. She was born in Shawano County, on October 23, 1932, a daughter of the late Joseph and Amanda (Salzman) Stickney. She married Charles Holmes Sr. on May 13, 1956 in Milwaukee. He preceded her in death on July 1, 2004. Survivors include her Children: Larry (Barb) Holmes, Waupaca, WI; LeRoy (Renee) Holmes, Arizona; Joyce (Lester) Lambrecht, Wautoma, WI; Mary (Dan) Gonzalez, Port Washington, WI; Hazel Perez, Milwaukee, WI; Cindy (Dale) Prentice, Stevens Point, WI; Edward (Judy) Holmes, Ontario, WI; Richard Holmes, Rhinelander, WI; Grandchildren: 33; Great Grandchildren: 27; Sister-in-law: Delores Stickney. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband - Charles Holmes Sr., two sons - Charles Jr. and Leland, son-in-law - Isael Perez, four sisters - Leona Ashenbrenner, Mildred Stickney, Rose Fuhrmann and Janice Spurgeon, six brothers - Earl, Louis, Clarence, LaVern, Eliger and Rueben. Funeral Services will be held at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca at 7 PM on Monday, April 29th, 2019, with Chaplain Wayne Schwanke, officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, from 4 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home. A service will also be held on Tuesday at 2:30 PM at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes in Brookfield with a visitation at the chapel on Tuesday, from 1:30 PM until the time of the service. Burial will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Wisconsin Veterans Home Recreational Department at King. The family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King for their kind and genuine love, care and support for (Gma, Mom, Joyce) the past years. Holly Funeral Home Waupaca, WI www.hollyfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019