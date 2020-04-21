Services
Joyce M. Kowalkowski

Joyce M. Kowalkowski Notice
Joyce M. Kowalkowski

Muskego - Found peace on April 20, 2020 at the age of 77.

Beloved wife of Timothy. Loving mother of Keith (Donna) Kowalkowski and Corrine (Phil) Schmid. Dear grandmother of Kyle (Gabby) Kowalkowski, Ryan (Daniel) Lloyd, Chris (Nicole) Bellows and Samantha Schmid. Great grandma of Arya kowalkowski and Eloise Bellows. Sister of Millie Chiello, William Psuik, Harry (Pat) Psuik, Debbie Psuik and Jeanette Psuik. Further survived by cousins, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life for Joyce will be held in the coming months.

"Loved by everyone"

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020
