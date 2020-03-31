|
|
Joyce M. Krysiak (nee McMahan)
South Milwaukee - On March 28, 2020 at the age of 92 was called to her Heavenly Home. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph, and grandchildren, Kyle Owen and Dakota Rose Day.
Cherished mother of Connie Owen, Gloria (Marilyn Krump) Krysiak, Bryan Krysiak, Donna (the late John) Judd, Paul (Marie) Krysiak, JoEllen Krysiak, and Denice (Steve) Juckem.
Dear Grandma of 14 and Great-Grandma of 17. Sister of Tom McMahan and Kathy (Steve) Smith. Sister-in-law of Dolores "Dolly" (the late John) Karpinski, Betty (the late Casimir "Cris") Krysiak and Cheryl (the late Jerry) Krysiak.
Joyce was a loving, Christian Wife, Mother and Grandmother. She set a strong example of living her faith each and every day. She is now at peace.
Because of the current social situation, Joyce's seven children lovingly chose to isolate and care for their mother in her son's home under the direction of VITAS Hospice. Her children will say goodbye to their mother Wednesday, April 1. The family will honor Joyce's life with a Memorial Mass and social gathering at a future date. Date of the Celebration will be published in the Journal Sentinel.
If desired, any memorials the family receives will be contributed to Wisconsin Talking Books and Divine Mercy Catholic Church, South Milwaukee.
See www.churchandchapel.com for full obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020