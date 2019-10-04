Services
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
HOLY CROSS CEMETERY
7301 W. NASH ST.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Joyce M. Newell

Joyce M. Newell

Milwaukee - (nee Reimund) Entered into Eternal Life and reunited with her husband, Robert Newell on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Age 79. Loving sister of the late Ralph Reimund and Susan (Charles) Parsons. Beloved Aunt of Kelly McChesney and her son, Michael. Joyce will be missed by her niece, Monica and nephews, Gary and Keith. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation at HOLY CROSS CEMETERY 7301 W. NASH ST. MILWAUKEE WI Saturday, October 5 from 10 AM until time of Service at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Milwaukee Rescue Mission appreciated.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2019
