Joyce M. Reuter

Reuter, Joyce M. (formerly Sorensen) (nee Bruckner) Found peace and entered into Eternal Life on July 9, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved mom of Barbara Brown, Robert (Debra) Brown, the late Sandra Leonard, William (Cherie) Sorensen and Linda (Richard) Schroeder. Grandma of the late Kristopher Brown, Corey Brown, Joshua Leonard, Jacob Leonard, Miranda Sorensen, Emma Sorensen and Mykenna Crocker. Sister of the late Phyllis Schleiss. Preceded in death by her husbands John Brown, Warren Sorensen and Keith Reuter. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Saturday July 20, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 11am until time of service at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the are greatly appreciated. Joyce loved sewing, quilting, and collecting cookbooks. We will miss her spunk, charm and wonderful sense of humor.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019
