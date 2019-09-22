|
Joyce M. (nee Vogt) Slivinski
passed away on September 19, 2019 at the age of 95. She is reunited with her beloved husband, Vincent. Loving mother of Mike (Debra), Linda (Dick) Zieske, Mary, Nan (Michael) Flaherty, Mark (Sue), Jim, Steve (Teresa), Chris (Randy) Hart, and Karen. Proud grandmother of Michael, Richard, Selena, Vince, Jenna, Sarah, Jessica, Alex, Taylor, Lizzi, Teddy, Lily, Mitch, and Madison. Great-grandmother to many great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her dog, Sophie. Further survived by her brother Glen, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Visitation will be at Nativity of the Lord Catholic Church (3658 E. Plankinton Ave., Cudahy) on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 9:00AM-11:00AM. Mass of Christian Burial at church on Monday at 11:00AM. Private interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019