Services
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nativity of the Lord Catholic Church
3658 E. Plankinton Ave
Cudahy, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Nativity of the Lord Catholic Church
3658 E. Plankinton Ave
Cudahy, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Slivinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce M. (Vogt) Slivinski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce M. (Vogt) Slivinski Notice
Joyce M. (nee Vogt) Slivinski

passed away on September 19, 2019 at the age of 95. She is reunited with her beloved husband, Vincent. Loving mother of Mike (Debra), Linda (Dick) Zieske, Mary, Nan (Michael) Flaherty, Mark (Sue), Jim, Steve (Teresa), Chris (Randy) Hart, and Karen. Proud grandmother of Michael, Richard, Selena, Vince, Jenna, Sarah, Jessica, Alex, Taylor, Lizzi, Teddy, Lily, Mitch, and Madison. Great-grandmother to many great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her dog, Sophie. Further survived by her brother Glen, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be at Nativity of the Lord Catholic Church (3658 E. Plankinton Ave., Cudahy) on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 9:00AM-11:00AM. Mass of Christian Burial at church on Monday at 11:00AM. Private interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline