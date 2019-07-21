Services
Schoen, Joyce O.H. (Nee Raasch) Born to Eternal Life on Monday, July 15, 2019. Age 93. Beloved wife of the late Arthur "Fred" Schoen. Dear mother of Lori (the late Bruce) Cameron, Jeffrey (Pat) Schoen, Tom (Jeanine) Schoen and Julie Ann (Damon White) Rose. Loving grandmother of Leah and James; Aaron, Ashley, Tony and Allen; Randall, Marty and Nathan. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her brothers, Ralph and Glenn Raasch. Informal Visitation on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 4pm until 6pm, at the Funeral Home. Food and beverages will be available throughout. Feel free to arrive and depart at any time. Family and Friends will make brief comments at 5pm. In lieu of flowers, send memorials to : Employee Appreciation Fund (St Camillus Fndtn, 10200 W Bluemound Rd, Wauw, WI 53226) or Alzheimer's Fndtn Of America (322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001).

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019
