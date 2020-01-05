Services
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
ALEXIAN VILLAGE - Chapel of the Holy Spirit
9301 N. 76th St.
Milwaukee, WI
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
3:00 PM
ALEXIAN VILLAGE - Chapel of the Holy Spirit
9301 N. 76th St.
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee - Passed away January 1, 2020, age 94. Preceded in death by her husband Lee Evans. Dear mother of William D. (Diane Gasal) Evans and Nancy (Richard) Wilder. Loving grandma of Sara (Luke) Teske, Amy (Mark) Barraclough, Julie (Boni) Cordero, and the late Jeremy Evans. Great grandma of Addison and Caroline Teske, Lee Cordero, Gray and Rory Barraclough. Sister of Janice (the late Merril) Krause. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation at ALEXIAN VILLAGE - Chapel of the Holy Spirit, 9301 N. 76th St., Milwaukee on Monday, January 6 from 2:00 PM, until the time of Funeral Service at 3:00 PM. Reception to follow. Private interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alexian Village Employee Appreciation Fund or Alexian Village Employee Scholarship Fund are appreciated.

Joyce graduated from the University of Wisconsin. She was a member of the Tri Delta Sorority and P.E.O. Sisterhood.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 5, 2020
