Joyce V. Egle
Sussex - (nee Kalmon) Born into eternal life on April 14, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of Jerry for 64 years, loving mom of Mary (Robert) Fourness, cherished grandma of Dan (Alyssa) and Jake and proud great-grandma of Jasper. She is also survived by her siblings Ann Fischer, Ronald Kalmon, Nancy (Stash) Zegorski and Ruth Heindl. She is preceded in death by her siblings Geraldine and Claire. Joyce was devoted to her family. She loved quilting and being a member of the St. James choir.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church in Menomonee Falls at a later date. Service details forthcoming at www.schmidt&bartelt.com. Memorials are appreciated to the St. James Building Fund.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020