Cave, Joyce Wildner Passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019. Born to Clarence and Bertha Wildner on April 20, 1924. Beloved wife of the late Walter O. Cave, Jr. Also preceded in death by her son, Andrew Cave. Survived by her daughters, Anne (Philip) Callen and Margaret Cave, her daughter-in-law, Connie Cave, and her three beloved granddaughters, Erin & Bryn Callen and Nicole Cave. Further survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Joyce was a graduate of UW-Stout. Formerly of Whitefish Bay, she was a retiree of WE Energies. Joyce was a long-time member of the Whitefish Bay Women's Club and the 5 O'clock Club. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 19 from Noon to 12:45 with a memorial service to follow at 1 pm. Both will be held at First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa, 1511 Church Street, Wauwatosa. If desired, memorials may be made to First Congregational Church, the or the Mesothelioma Foundation.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019
